Costco purse snatching, mail theft warning, search for hate crime suspect; The Rundown A suspect snatches a woman's purse at a City of Industry Costco and drags her, leaving her badly injured. Plus, security cameras catch a porch pirate snatching a delivery in Valley Village - the warning for shoppers this holiday season. Also, Burbank Police are hunting for a man believed to be involved in multiple antisemitic incidents around the city.