Seen On TV

Seen on TV

The L.A. County Coroner's Office said Tyler Sanders, 18, died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Coroner: Actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose The L.A. County Coroner's Office said Tyler Sanders, 18, died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On