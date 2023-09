Community members backing effort to save Kobe Bryant mural in downtown LA An iconic mural depicting Kobe Bryant and his daughter GiGi, both of whom were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in 2020, has become the subject of a new petition, after business owners were told it had to be removed by the end of the month. Jeff Nguyen speaks with the owner and the mural's artist, who are hoping that they can sway the landlord's mind.