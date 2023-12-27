Coastal storm preparations, LASD shooting standoff, wild plane landing; The Rundown Crews spent the day along the coast building up protective gear before the big surf and potential flooding. There are sandbags for people in the beach parking lot at the end of the Long Beach Peninsula. Plus, a standoff continues after a shooting involving LA County Sheriff's deputies. It all reportedly started after reports of a man with a gun. He barricaded himself inside a Lynwood building after officers fired. Also, a pilot was put to the test trying to land an American Airlines 777 plane at Heathrow Airport in London during heavy weather and strong winds. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.