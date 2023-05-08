Watch CBS News

CIF SS Commissioner Wigod to retire this summer

After decades as a teacher & administrator, long-time CIF Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod will be retiring at the end of the school year. Jim Hill sits down with him to talk about his legacy & the future of local prep sports
