CHP PITs stolen vehicle on busy Pasadena street

A California Highway Patrol officer stopped the fleeing suspect after using a pit maneuver. The suspect's pickup truck skidded into the median before he jumped out and tried to run. Officers subdued the suspect after a brief foot chase.
