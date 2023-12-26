Charlie Sheen attack charges, Metrolink shutdown, Year-end shopping; The Rundown Charlie Sheen's neighbor is now facing criminal charges for allegedly attacking the actor at his Malibu Home. Plus, Metrolink service is paused this week for all seven lines while crews upgrade the signal system. Also, the holiday shopping season isn't over yet! Tina Patel is in Burbank with details on what shoppers can expect. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.