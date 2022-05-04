Watch CBS News

Chargers "Take Charge" with local high schoolers

Asante Samuel Jr & Joshua Palmer led a character & leadership camp for high schoolers at SoFi Stadium - the same kind NFL rookies go through! Chris Hayre was there to talk with them about how much this impacts local youth
