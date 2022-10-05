Watch CBS News

Chargers Rookies Visit Debbie Allen Dance Academy

A group of Chargers rookies paid a visit to Debbie Allen's dance studio in Los Angeles. They got a tour of the amazing facility and a chance to enlighten a group of high school football players on what it's like to take the path to the NFL.
