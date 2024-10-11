Chargers House Banda

Watch CBS News

The Chargers have a new band to energize the crowd SoFi Stadium! They're called House Banda & these musicians are Charger fans from SoCal playing Banda music that's sure to keep Bolts fans lively throughout the season and beyond!
