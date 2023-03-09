Watch CBS News

Chargers donate big to local dog shelter

The Chargers really love puppies! The team donated over $100,000 to the East Valley Animal Shelter to refurbish their outdoor play yards and with the help of Joshua Palmer and Josh Harris they unveiled the new area at an adoption event
