Catching Up With Pako Pablos Pako Pablos is a one-of-a-kind artist who we've featured several times before on Sports Central. From Kobe & Shaq to Kareem & LeBron, he creates every unique piece using only his fingers! Chris Hayre caught up with Pako recently for a tour of his new studio, where two new portraits now hang, featuring perhaps the two biggest stars in LA!