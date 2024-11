Camp Fire survivor loses another home as flames rip through Camarillo neighborhood On Nov. 8, 2018, a day after Charlotte Edwards' birthday, the deadly and destructive Camp Fire destroyed her home and wiped out the Northern California town of Paradise. On Nov. 6, six years after surviving the most destructive wildfire in California history, Edwards had to relive the nightmare when the Mountain Fire swept through her family's Camarillo home. Jasmine Viel reports.