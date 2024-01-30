Watch CBS News

Camarillo plane crash, Mayorkas impeachment battle, Musk compensation ruling | The Rundown 1/30

Two people are hurt after a small plane makes a rough landing in a field near the Camarillo airport. Plus, House Republicans are moving closer to possibly impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of immigration at the US-Mexico border. Also, a judge has ruled Elon Musk must give up his Tesla compensation package worth more than $55 billion. The ruling comes five years after a shareholder lawsuit targeting the Tesla CEO and directors. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
