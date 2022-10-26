Watch CBS News

Caleb Williams hosts anti-bullying event

October is anti-bullying month & USC QB Caleb Williams hosted an anti-bullying rally at a local Boys & Girls Club where we were able to get a good glimpse into how he grew up & what he intends to do with his new platform
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.