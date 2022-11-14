CadenCenter comes to KCBS

Watch CBS News

Redlands HS Senior Caden Henderson has built up a following on his CadenCenter YouTube Channel. But he also makes time to give back to kids at Loma Linda. Chris Hayre tells his story before Caden spends time at the desk with Jim Hill & Su'a Cravens
