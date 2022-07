Boys in Blue: Mike Scioscia Former Dodgers catcher, Mike Scioscia, led the Angels to the 2002 World Series title during his 19-year tenure as manager in Anaheim. Now he's working with baseball's up-and-coming stars, and was the NL manager in the All-Star Futures Game. Jill Painter Lopez sat down with Scioscia to discuss coaching the next generation of superstars.