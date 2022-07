Boys in Blue: Jerry Royster Baseball runs through Jerry Royster's blood. He started a 16-year career with the Dodgers in 1973, before spending even more time as a coach — from the minors to the majors and even a stint in Korea. His last stop was Sierra Canyon, where he led the baseball team since 2019 before retiring after this past season. Our Jill Painter Lopez caught up with him for this week's edition of boys in blue.