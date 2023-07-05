Watch CBS News

Boys in Blue - Glenn Hoffman

After playing for the Dodgers, Glenn Hoffman managed the team in 1998 before becoming their longtime 3rd base coach. And uniquely, he did a lot of it up against his Hall of Fame brother, Trevor. Jim Hill catches up with the OC native about it all
