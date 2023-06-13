Watch CBS News

“Beef” actor Young Mazino in the KCAL studio

Actor Young Mazino joins us to talk about his role in the television series “Beef” on Netflix and his experience working with actress Ali Wong. He also talks about how he got started in his acting career.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.