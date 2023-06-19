Watch CBS News

Baking Kola nut cakes for Juneteenth holiday

Lenny Rosenberg and Adaeze Nwanonyiri, owners of the iconic Bea's Bakery in Tarzana, show Marci Gonzalez and Rudabeh Shahbazi how to make a Nigerian dessert recipe for Red Velvet Kola nut cakes in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.
