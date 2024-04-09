Watch CBS News

Baby death on 405 freeway linked to other deaths, Crumbley parents sentenced, LAX superbloom

Police now believe the death of a baby on the 405 freeway in Westchester is linked to two other violent incidents. KCAL News reporter Jeff Nguyen is working on that investigation. Also, the parents of a Michigan school shooter have been sentenced to 10 or more years in prison. Plus, a special treat for travelers at LAX! All the showers led to a super bloom of flowers at the airport. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
