Asm. Jesse Gabriel on $2.5 billion bipartisan relief package for LA County fires | Rebuilding SoCal Governor Newsom has approved a more than $2.5 billion bipartisan relief package for wildfire recovery in Los Angeles County. $2.5 billion will go toward sheltering survivors, debris removal and cleanup, and other emergency response efforts. $4 million will go toward streamlining approvals for rebuilding homes and businesses. $1 million will go toward rebuilding schools. Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, who represents the San Fernando Valley, co-authored the bill and says it's just the first step in the California's effort to help fire victims.