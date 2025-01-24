Watch CBS News

Asm. Jesse Gabriel on $2.5 billion bipartisan relief package for LA County fires | Rebuilding SoCal

Governor Newsom has approved a more than $2.5 billion bipartisan relief package for wildfire recovery in Los Angeles County. $2.5 billion will go toward sheltering survivors, debris removal and cleanup, and other emergency response efforts. $4 million will go toward streamlining approvals for rebuilding homes and businesses. $1 million will go toward rebuilding schools. Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, who represents the San Fernando Valley, co-authored the bill and says it's just the first step in the California's effort to help fire victims.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.