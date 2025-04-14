Watch CBS News

April is National Fertility Awareness Month

Four in ten adults say they or someone they know personally has used fertility treatments to get pregnant. Tasha Blasi, founder of IVF Uncovered, spoke about the cuts to the CDC and how it will affect IVF treatments and research.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.