Angel City FC - Goals That Give

Every time Angel City FC scores a goal, it means 1,000 meals for the All Peoples Community Center! This is through the Goals That Give initiative, which is a partnership involving Angel City FC and DoorDash. Jill Painter Lopez has the story
