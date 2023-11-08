Amber Lee's Morning Weather (November 8)

Watch CBS News

Gusty Santa Ana winds return! A wind advisory will impact parts of Los Angeles County in the Santa Susana Mountains, San Gabriel Mountains, and Highway 14 corridor until tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the 70s from the beaches to the Valleys.
