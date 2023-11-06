Watch CBS News

Amber Lee's Morning Weather (November 6)

It will be a chilly morning with low clouds and coastal fog. The sun will come out this afternoon along with the warmer temperatures! Highs will be mostly in the 70s for beaches and downtown LA and 80s in the Valleys.
