Amber Lee's Morning Weather (August 15)

There will be low clouds and fog in the morning, then it will be sunny. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90 from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles, 98 to 104 in the San Fernando Valley. Heat will be increasing through Thursday.
