Watch CBS News

Amber Lee's Morning Weather (Aug. 28)

Very hot start to the week, with LA/OC reaching mid-90s Monday, valleys/IE in the low triple digits. Dense fog possible at beaches. Cooling down toward end of the week. Heat warnings, advisories in effect until Tuesday night.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.