Amber Lee's Morning Weather (Aug. 14)

Hot weather returns this week. Monday morning clouds, LA/OC in the low 80s today, valleys and IE in the mid-90s, with triple digits through mid-week. Chance of isolated mountain thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Cooler weekend ahead.
