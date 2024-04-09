Watch CBS News

Amber Lee's Morning Weather (April 9)

It will be sunny and windy. Highs will be in the 80s from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley, the upper-70s in San Gabriel and Santa Clarita Valley and the mid-60s to around 70 in the Antelope Valley.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.