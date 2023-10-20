Watch CBS News

Amber Lee's Morning Forecast (October 20)

Foggy morning before the sun comes out. Temperatures will be average today before a cooling trend begins. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles and in the 90s for the Valleys.
