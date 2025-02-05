Watch CBS News

Amber Lee’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather

The first rainstorm will taper off into light shower conditions. Los Angeles will get a quick break Wednesday night before the second rainstorm makes it way bringing rain Thursday evening. Temperatures will be low and cool with gusty winds.
