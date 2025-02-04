Watch CBS News

Amber Lee’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather

Two rain systems are heading to the Los Angeles bringing the possibility of mudslides to the burn scar areas. Rain will start Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The second rainstorm is expected Thursday night through Friday morning.
