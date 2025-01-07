Watch CBS News

Amber Lee’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather

The Santa Ana winds will continue to strengthen as the rest of the day continues. The peak winds with extreme fire conditions will occur between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The mountains above 8,000 feet could see some potential snow.
