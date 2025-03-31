Watch CBS News

Amber Lee’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather

Cool and cloudy conditions will impact most of the day. There will be light rain in part of Southern California with a chance of light showers at times. Temperatures will be below average through the rest of the week.
