Amber Alert issued for kids taken from school, Venice attacks, LAUSD attendance investigation The CHP has issued an Amber Alert tonight for two abducted children. They were last seen near their South LA school this morning. Also, the search is on for the person who attacked two women in the Venice Canals. Plus, a serious allegation tonight that LAUSD is committing attendance fraud and wrongly taking taxpayer money. Senior reporter Ross Palombo has a preview of the investigation that you'll see only on KCAL news. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.