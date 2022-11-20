Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Cooler temperatures are anticipated this week, but a warm-up is expected. Alissa Carlson reports.

Alissa Carlson's weather forecast (Nov. 20) Cooler temperatures are anticipated this week, but a warm-up is expected. Alissa Carlson reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On