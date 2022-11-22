Watch CBS News

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Nov. 22)

Santa Ana winds expected Wednesday into Thursday. Warm temperatures on Thanksgiving. Wet weather possible early next week. High wind watch for Santa Clarita Valley and L.A. County mountain communities Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.