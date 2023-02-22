Watch CBS News

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Feb. 22)

Blustery and cold start to Wednesday with high-wind advisories and warnings in effect. Light snow possible in high desert, mountains. Heavy rain, heavy snow Thursday through the weekend. Rare Blizzard Warning on Friday, Saturday.
