Watch CBS News

Alex Biston's Morning Forecast (July 28)

The heat will be sticking around this weekend for inland areas. Temps will be in the 90s for downtown LA and in the 100s for the Inland Empire and Valleys. Some relief in temperatures are in the forecast for next week.
