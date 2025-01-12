Watch CBS News

Alex Biston’s 6 a.m. forecast |NEXT Weather

A new weather event is expected to bring gusty offshore winds increasing the fire danger. Gusts are expected to reach between 45 and 60 mph. Several areas in Southern California are under a high wind warning.
