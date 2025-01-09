Watch CBS News

Alex Biston’s 4 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather

Although the strongest gusts have passed, another Santa Ana wind event could occur Thursday night into Friday morning. The air quality throughout Southern California remains very unhealthy and hazardous as several brush fire continue to burn.
