Alaska Airlines mid-air blowout investigation, McCarthy special election, cold weather; The Rundown Officials have grounded the entire Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet after a mid-air blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight. Plus, Governor Gavin Newsom has set a date for a special election to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Also, we are tracking unseasonably cold temperatures in many parts of Southern California. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.