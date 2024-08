Actor Efren Ramirez talks about "Napoleon Dynamite" cast reunion and livestream tonight The unforgettable movie "Napoleon Dynamite" is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a reunion and Livestream WatchAlong screening, featuring its cast members. The interactive event starts at 6:30 pm tonight at www.ViewSipstream.com. A portion of proceeds will go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer / LA Loves Alex’s Lemonade.