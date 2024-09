A lymphoma survivor talks about his treatments with CAR T-cell therapy to fight cancer | Lymphoma Awareness Month Howard Chew, lymphoma survivor, underwent a clinical trial of CAR T-cell therapy. At first, it didn’t work, but a second treatment proved successful. Chew tells his story and Elizabeth Budde, M.D., P.H.D., City of Hope hematologist-oncologist, talks about the development of the therapy and its benefits.