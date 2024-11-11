Watch CBS News

A look at the new LADWP water recycling project

Jesus Gonzalez, LADWP manager of water resources, discusses the water recycling project that breaks ground in the San Fernando Valley this winter. He said it will create a new supply of purified, recycled water to a quarter million customers.
