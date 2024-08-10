Watch CBS News

A look at Level 8 — an LA venue with restaurants, bars and clubs all in one place

Level 8 is a one-of-a-kind spot in downtown Los Angeles. Located right across the street from the Crypto.com Arena, you can find everything from a piano bar and a cathedral-inspired nightclub to a wide selection of restaurants. There's an oyster bar, taco truck and restaurants specializing in the cultural cuisines of South America and Japan, just to name a few. Chef Richard Archuleta gives us an inside look at some of the best dining you can find at Level 8.
