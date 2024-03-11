A high-speed pursuit, keeping a close eye on Jackie and Shadow's eaglets and errors on Kobe Bryant's Four people are taken into custody after a high-speed stolen car pursuit on freeways, surface streets and even a drive-thru, Friends of Big Bear Valley talks about the chance of Jackie and Shadow's eaglet eggs hatching, and a number of errors are spotted on the recently unveiled Kobe Bryant statue. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.