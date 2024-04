60out Escape Rooms provide unique and immersive escape adventures in LA Ilya Vradiy, co-founder of 60out Escape Rooms, joins the studio to discuss the wide range of exciting and immersive escape adventures that they offer at five different locations across Los Angeles, including their brand new Godzilla vs. Kong Escape Room at their HHLA location. You can use the discount code "CBS15" to receive 15% off when you visit today!